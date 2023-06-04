Asheville Honey Fest

× Expand Grifttown Goods Calendar (7:5) - 1 2nd Annual Asheville Honeyfest

Looking for a buzz-worthy event? Look no further than Asheville’s 2nd Annual Honey Festival! Join the Center for Honeybee Research and Shanti Elixirs on Sunday, June 4th, from 12-6pm for a day of celebration, education, and community-building.

At the festival, you’ll enjoy live music, food trucks, and vendors showcasing the unique flavors of honey and other artisanal goods. But that’s not all: you’ll also be supporting a great cause, as proceeds from the festival will go towards saving pollinators and our planet.

The Center for Honeybee Research will be offering local and international honey for guests to sample and purchase, and you can even participate in the People’s Choice award for local honey vendors. Plus, we will be featuring the live finals of the 12th Annual International Black Jar Honey competition. Festival goers can watch as local celebrities determine the world’s best tasting honey.

And don’t forget to come dressed in your best pollinator-themed costume! It’s all part of the fun at Asheville’s 2nd Annual Honey Festival.

Personal water bottles are recommended, and families are encouraged to attend. So mark your calendars for June 4th, and come out to celebrate the wonderful world of beekeeping, honey, and all things pollinators. Together, we can help save the bees!

Doors open at 12PM. Tickets are now on sale ($15 General Admission)! Musical guests include: The Barsters, Chikomo Marimba, Queen Bee and the Honey Lovers and Soul Driven Train. Children under 12 are admitted for free; along with teachers and first responders who have a valid ID; tickets otherwise required. FREE on and off-site parking with shuttle service.