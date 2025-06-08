Asheville Honey Fest – A Celebration of Pollinators, Honey and the Sweet Life in WNC

× Expand https://centerforhoneybeeresearch.org/asheville-honeyfest/ Calendar (square) - 1 https://centerforhoneybeeresearch.org/asheville-honeyfest/

Now in its fourth year, Asheville Honey Fest is heading over to Highland Brewing Company for a one-of-a-kind celebration of honeybees, local food and drink, live music, and community! Hosted by the Center for Honeybee Research, this buzzing festival is designed to educate, entertain, and inspire guests of all ages while highlighting the vital role of pollinators in our ecosystem.

Festival highlights include:

Live judging of the internationally renowned Black Jar Honey Contest

Free public honey tastings featuring entries from around the world

A curated marketplace of bee-inspired goods, local artisans, and educational booths

Delicious honey-infused food & drink specials from Highland Brewing and local vendors

Interactive kids’ activities, including a scavenger hunt with prizes

Live music from Queen Bee and the Honey Lovers and Chikomo Marimba

Demonstrations, giveaways, and fun for the whole family

Come celebrate the sweetness of summer, support pollinator awareness, and connect with the vibrant Asheville community in this unique, family-friendly festival that brings together nature lovers, foodies, and bee enthusiasts alike.

Organized by the Center for Honeybee Research