Asheville Honey Fest - 3rd Annual

× Expand Collaboration between Center for Honeybee Research and Grifttown Works Image of an art deco honeybee logo with jar of honey advertising the 3rd annual asheville honeyfest

Get ready for a truly sweet celebration that promises to tantalize your taste buds and create a delightful buzz in the air – the Third Annual Asheville HoneyFest is back, and it's better than ever!

There will be live music, vendors, food trucks and a chance for guests to sample and purchase both local and international honey. As a highlight, witness the thrilling live finals of the 13th Annual International Black Jar Honey competition, where local celebrities will determine the world's best tasting honey.

Bring the whole family! We've got a hive of activities for the little ones, including face painting, games, and interactive learning experiences. It's a day of fun for everyone.

And don’t miss the chance to showcase your creativity – come dressed in your best pollinator-themed costume! It's all part of the fun at Asheville’s 3rd Annual Honey Festival. For your convenience, personal water bottles are recommended, and families are encouraged to attend.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 2nd and join us in celebrating the wonderful world of beekeeping, honey, and all things pollinators as we help the Center for Honeybee Research with their largest fundraising event of the year. Together, we can make a difference and help save the bees!

Doors open at 12 PM, and the enchanting tunes begin at 12:30 PM. Secure your spot now – tickets are on sale for $15 (General Admission), day of ticket sales will be $20. Children under 12, teachers, and first responders with a valid ID receive free admission. Tickets are otherwise required. Enjoy the festival stress-free with our free on and off-site parking, complete with shuttle service, courtesy of Salvage Station.