The Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles of WNC, rolls, dances and marches through downtown Asheville on Saturday, November 17 beginning at 11am. The parade features nearly 100 entries including marching bands, dance and cheer squads, nonprofits and businesses.

Parade entries include a little something for everyone with decorated floats, adoptable pets from area rescue organizations, our Honored Veterans float sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, live music, performances, and of course, Santa Claus, brought to you by the NC Arboretum’s Winter Lights.

The performance stop is located at the corner of Biltmore and Patton Avenues. After the parade, families are invited to Pack Square for photos with Santa.