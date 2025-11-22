Asheville Holiday Jamboree

Asheville’s Jamboree is back! Produced by the Asheville Downtown Association in partnership with the City of Asheville, the Jamboree is a family-friendly celebration of holiday cheer and community spirit, happening on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The Holiday Jamboree will bring the community together with crafts, games, and fun activities for all ages. Stroll through the festive Holiday Market, featuring local artists and retailers, and savor delicious food and drink from popular food trucks and beverage vendors. Santa himself will be on-site for free photos, thanks to the NC Arboretum, and families can enjoy lively performances from local bands, school groups, and dance troupes on the Pack Square stage.

Holiday Jamboree Highlights

11 AM - 3 PM | Festive performances by community groups on the Pack Square stage

11 AM - 3 PM | Photos with Santa

11 AM - 5 PM | Holiday Market featuring unique gifts, crafts, and goodies

Celebrate the Holidays Together! Bring your family and friends to Pack Square Park for a day filled with food, fun, and holiday spirit. We can’t wait to see you on November 22 for the Holiday Jamboree!