Asheville Herb Fest

The largest running herb festival in the United States since 1990!

The WNC Herb Marketing Association was formed in 2017 to support the growers of herbs and makers of herbal products in the western North Carolina region. Originally the WNC branch of the NC Herb Association, which oversaw the festival from 1990 through 2017, we established our own nonprofit organization that year to focus on the mountain region.

The Spring Herb Festival is our main event of the year.