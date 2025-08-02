× Expand Ashe County Arts Council Poster for Ashe Studio Tour

Ashe Studio Tour August 2–3, 2025

Explore artist studios across Ashe County during this self-guided tour, with rare access to working spaces of the artists and craftspeople of the High Country. A preview exhibit will be on view at the Ashe Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson on July 30–August 3.

Details & Map: ashecountyarts.org/studio-tour

Supported by the NC Arts Council.