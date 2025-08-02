Ashe Studio Tour
Downtown West Jefferson West Jefferson, North Carolina 28694
Ashe County Arts Council
Poster for Ashe Studio Tour
Ashe Studio Tour August 2–3, 2025
Explore artist studios across Ashe County during this self-guided tour, with rare access to working spaces of the artists and craftspeople of the High Country. A preview exhibit will be on view at the Ashe Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson on July 30–August 3.
Details & Map: ashecountyarts.org/studio-tour
Supported by the NC Arts Council.
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts