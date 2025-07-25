Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention

× Expand Courtesy Ashe County Arts Council

The 54th annual Fiddlers Convention will be held at Ashe County Park July 25-26, 2025, rain or shine. The weekend will be filled with individual instrumental and band competitions with $4,350 in prize money for the winners, a Friday evening concert, food, and good times for musicians and audience members alike.

Ashe County Arts Council is committed to preserving and honoring the musical heritage of our community, and what better way to do that than with a super weekend of music! Any proceeds from the Fiddlers Convention are used to support the Junior Appalachian Musicians Program or JAM. JAM provides instruction at the Ashe Civic Center in fiddle, banjo and guitar for students in grades 3-8.

Visit our website for schedule updates.

Tickets

Friday Night: $10

Saturday: $10

Weekend Pass: $15

Children 12 and under free with paying adult.

Free admission to Veterans, Police, and First Responders

Tickets can be purchased at the gate during the convention, cash or check only! We look forward to seeing you there!