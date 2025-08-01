"As Above, So Below" by Moni Hill

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , South Carolina 29611

This collection draws on the lakes of Western North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina, not just as landscapes, but as quiet metaphors. Lakes reflect the world above while holding unseen depths below, much like we reveal parts of ourselves while keeping other realms private and alive. These paintings invite viewers to consider that layered relationship between surface and depth, nature and self, and to see the natural world as a mirror for our own inner landscapes.

