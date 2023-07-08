Artisan Markets- Second Saturday Of Every Month

× Expand Nantahala Outdoor Center NOC Artisan Market

From the regional crafters to local guide artisans, set up on the river banks of the Nantahala. Come and meet these vendors and more on the second Saturday of every month from 12 pm-5 pm, May – September.

If you are interested in joining us as a vendor, please fill out your information here: https://forms.gle/BgqQQpY4XSGqtH6f6

Dates

July 8th - Artisan Market

August 12th - Artisan Market

September 9th - Artisan Market