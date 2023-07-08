Artisan Markets- Second Saturday Of Every Month
to
Nantahala Outdoor Center 13077 US-19, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713
Nantahala Outdoor Center
NOC Artisan Market
From the regional crafters to local guide artisans, set up on the river banks of the Nantahala. Come and meet these vendors and more on the second Saturday of every month from 12 pm-5 pm, May – September.
If you are interested in joining us as a vendor, please fill out your information here: https://forms.gle/BgqQQpY4XSGqtH6f6
Dates
July 8th - Artisan Market
August 12th - Artisan Market
September 9th - Artisan Market