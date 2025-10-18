× Expand Courtesy Greer, South Carolina

An artisan is someone who's skilled in a craft, often creating things by hand, and when it comes to food or drink, they make it the traditional, high-quality way. Join us for The Artisan Makers Market at Greer City Park on Saturday, October 18, 2025, where we'll showcase over 60 talented artisans who've honed their craft. Delicious food and beverages will be available for purchase right at the event along with live music.