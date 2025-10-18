× Expand Kate Prince Whiskey Sipping Set by Leslie Green Guilbault.

Grovewood Gallery proudly presents Artful Living: The Spirit of the Craftsman Style, a group exhibition celebrating the enduring influence of the American Arts and Crafts movement. On view from October 18 through December 31, 2025, this curated showcase brings together the work of four contemporary makers who honor traditional craftsmanship while offering fresh perspectives on timeless forms. Join us for an opening reception on Saturday, October 18, from 2 to 5pm, and meet some of the artists behind this inspired collection of work.