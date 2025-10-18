Artful Living: The Spirit of the Craftsman Style

Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804

Grovewood Gallery proudly presents Artful Living: The Spirit of the Craftsman Style, a group exhibition celebrating the enduring influence of the American Arts and Crafts movement. On view from October 18 through December 31, 2025, this curated showcase brings together the work of four contemporary makers who honor traditional craftsmanship while offering fresh perspectives on timeless forms. Join us for an opening reception on Saturday, October 18, from 2 to 5pm, and meet some of the artists behind this inspired collection of work.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Home & Garden
828-253-7651
