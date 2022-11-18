Art @ The Vineyard with Tony Ford
Revalation Vineyards 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Roanoke, Virginia 22727
Visit the tasting room to view our new exhibition of paintings from Madison County native, Anthony (Tony) Ford. Influenced by the colors, shapes, and shadows of country life, Ford's artwork depicts scenes and objects from everyday life or those that he remembers from his childhood. His work will be on display and for sale until the end of December.
