Arts Council of Henderson County photo Art on Main Fine Art & Craft Festival, Main Street Hendersonville, NC

The Arts Council of Henderson County presents the 66th annual Art on Main Fine Art/Fine Craft Festival on September 27 & 28, 2025, 10 am-5 pm both days, on Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, NC. Art on Main is a juried and judged fine art and fine craft show which brings high quality local and regional artist vendors to Hendersonville, NC, with works in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, wood, painting, photography, and more.

Enjoy meeting the artists, and shopping for fine art and exquisite craft in Hendersonville, NC, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. Watch live demonstrations of various artist’s creative processes while discovering Hendersonville’s charming and historic Main Street, with its own unique shops and restaurants.

Free and open to the public.