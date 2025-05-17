× Expand Blowing Rock, NC

Art in the Park was created in 1962 by a handful of area artists and craftspeople to showcase local talent. Today, the event is host to dozens of fine art and handcraft vendors at each show. Some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more.

Art in the Park’s high standards and professional jury attract artisans from all over the Southeast to exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month.

Art in the Park is planned and administered by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber takes pride in working to support and showcase top talent over a variety of mediums at each show. The town and area businesses are enthusiastic and participate with the festival and the public eagerly anticipates each season.

Blowing Rock Art in the Park celebrates six decades of shows! Enjoy fine art and handcrafts from award-winning and acclaimed artisans. Artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. Find gifts and works for personal collections, functional beauties like furniture and cutlery, and wearable art like handcrafted jewelry and textiles. Artists’ tents line Park Avenue right in downtown Blowing Rock. Attendees can enjoy proximity to other shopping, as well as dining options and local parks.

Make a weekend of it and stay for the outdoor Concert in the Park that follows each Art in the Park on Sundays!

Artists tents extend along Park Avenue, from Main Street to Wallingford Street. For mapping, use 132 Park Avenue, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Take the Art in the Park Shuttle and save the time & effort looking for a downtown parking space. The free shuttle runs from plentiful free parking at Shoppes on the Parkway right to the Art in the Park entrance. The shuttle has the same hours as the show: 10am to 5pm. It’s only a few minutes ride and the shuttle runs continuously.