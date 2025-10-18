The Wythe Arts Council is partnering again this year with Forge Appalachia for Art at the Crossroads. This year’s event will be taking place again along the sidewalks on Main Street in Downtown Wytheville on the block between 4th Street and Tazewell Street. This is a wonderful time to celebrate regional art and music! We will have artisans set up vending their handmade, one-of-a-kind creations. Local singer-songwriters will share their talents as well. This is a wonderful time to support the arts and start your holiday shopping.

Artisans interested can contact Jen Otey at cottageartandmusic@gmail.com or call 276-620-0303 for more information.