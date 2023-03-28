Around the World in 80 Hats at Upcountry History Museum

× Expand ©2012 Courtesy of Hat Horizons, Photograph by Matthew Hillman See the world in “The Global Language of Headwear: Cultural Identity, Rites of Passage, and Spirituality,” a distinctive exhibition that features more than 80 hats and headdresses which highlight the stunning diversity of the world’s cultures, customs, and creativity.

Though not in a hot air balloon with Phileas Fogg, visitors can travel around the world on an 80 hat and headdress journey in “The Global Language of Headwear: Cultural Identity, Rites of Passage, and Spirituality,” the newest exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum.

In its ONLY Southeastern stop, this national traveling exhibition features more than 80 hats and headdresses from 43 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America that showcase the mutual themes of Cultural Identity; Power, Prestige, and Status; Ceremonies and Celebrations; Spiritual Beliefs; and Protection, all amid a range of cultural traditions. With a few exceptions, the pieces are from the mid- to late-20th century with many still worn today in parts of the world for revelry, ritual, and the rhythms of everyday life.

As illustrated in the Jules Verne classic novel and movie versions of “Around the World in Eighty Days,” such a global journey highlights the stunning diversity of cultures, customs, and creativity. In addition to seeing the actual headwear, visitors will also be able to explore the relationship each has in its country, ceremony, and celebration. These extraordinary pieces accentuate the intricacy, ingenuity, and skill required to make such head coverings which are also exquisite works of art and expressions of originality.

While beliefs and rituals vary among cultures, “The Global Language of Headwear,” organized by International Arts and Artists, Washington, DC, colorfully demonstrates how each distinct society can be viewed through a similar lens of rites of passage, heritage, and identity which can ultimately unite an international community.

“The Global Language of Headwear” is on display through June 4, 2023.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.