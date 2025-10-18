Apple Harvest Festival

Named one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation," this annual street festival in charming downtown Waynesville is a delicious way to enjoy the tastes of the fall season. This premier arts and crafts event celebrates all things apple and the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. Stroll the historic Main Street filled with vendors as well as a big variety of shops and restaurants.

Join us on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Admission is free and runs 10 AM - 5 PM.