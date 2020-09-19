21st Apple Butter Celebration

Shenandoah National Park 3655 U.S. Highway 211 East, Luray, Virginia 22835

Our chefs will be creating a great menu of items such as Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich with Apple Spiced BBQ Sauce, Hot Dog with Apple Relish, Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers, Smoked Pepper Chili & Cornbread, Cole Slaw, Baked Apples, Baked Beans, Apple Cobbler à la Mode, Apple Turnovers, Apple Strudel, Funnel Cakes, and Hot and Cold Apple Cider.

