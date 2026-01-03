× Expand Courtesy Appalachian WordFest

We’re excited to introduce Appalachian WordFest, Rose Glen Literary Festival’s newest iteration. This one-day event celebrates the words and creativity emerging from our beloved Appalachian Mountains by bringing together authors, young poets, publishers, and book lovers. Look for new elements this year – like an expanded program with more opportunities to see your favorite presenters, small group round robins with authors, a live Poetry Slam competition, and podcasters sharing their words that tickle our ears.