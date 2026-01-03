Appalachian WordFest
to
Event Center at The Ridge 1250 Middle Creek Rd, Tennessee 37862
Courtesy Appalachian WordFest
We’re excited to introduce Appalachian WordFest, Rose Glen Literary Festival’s newest iteration. This one-day event celebrates the words and creativity emerging from our beloved Appalachian Mountains by bringing together authors, young poets, publishers, and book lovers. Look for new elements this year – like an expanded program with more opportunities to see your favorite presenters, small group round robins with authors, a live Poetry Slam competition, and podcasters sharing their words that tickle our ears.