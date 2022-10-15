Appalachian Wild's "Meet the Animals"

× Expand Winslow Umberger Enjoy a day of family fun interacting with Appalachian Wild's education animals and enjoying wildlife activities!

Meet the Ambassador Animals! Join Appalachian Wildlife Refuge at Rabbit Rabbit at 75 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville on Saturday, October 15 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm for a family-friendly event to save wild lives with educational ambassador animals you can meet up close and personal, a raffle for exciting prizes, and fun, educational activities. Stay for Hip Hop Hooray, a kid's break dance party happening after from 12:30-2:00pm! $5 suggested donation for adults, kids are free!! For more information, contact Kerri@appalachianwild.org or visit AppalachianWild.org