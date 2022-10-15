Appalachian Wild's "Meet the Animals"

to

Asheville, NC Asheville, North Carolina

Meet the Ambassador Animals! Join Appalachian Wildlife Refuge at Rabbit Rabbit at 75 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville on Saturday, October 15 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm for a family-friendly event to save wild lives with educational ambassador animals you can meet up close and personal, a raffle for exciting prizes, and fun, educational activities. Stay for Hip Hop Hooray, a kid's break dance party happening after from 12:30-2:00pm! $5 suggested donation for adults, kids are free!! For more information, contact Kerri@appalachianwild.org or visit AppalachianWild.org

Info

Asheville, NC Asheville, North Carolina
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
828-633-6364
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian Wild's "Meet the Animals" - 2022-10-15 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Wild's "Meet the Animals" - 2022-10-15 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian Wild's "Meet the Animals" - 2022-10-15 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian Wild's "Meet the Animals" - 2022-10-15 10:30:00 ical