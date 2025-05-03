Appalachian True Heritage Festival

to

Downtown Waynesville Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Appalachian Heritage Weekend

May 2-3, 2025 | Downtown Waynesville

Celebrate the traditions of Appalachia with a weekend full of culture, crafts, and music! Main Street will be closed to traffic, creating a festival atmosphere featuring:

Award-Winning Appalachian Music Concert: Kick off the weekend with a Friday night concert on Main Street showcasing the region’s finest musicians.

Hands-on demonstrations: basketry, spinning, quilt block painting, blacksmithing, and more.

Art vendors and live music throughout the event.

A True Crime Trail, uncovering intriguing stories from local history.

Tours of the historic Shelton House, complete with unique exhibits and live craft demonstrations.

The Quilt Trails Bus Tour, offering a scenic journey to explore local quilt blocks, learn regional history, and enjoy a glass of wine on the ride. Tickets available at https://haywoodarts.org/haywood-made/

Presented by the Downtown Waynesville Commission, Shelton House, and Haywood County Arts Council, this celebration is made possible by the Haywood County TDA and Visit Haywood. Join us May 2-3 for an authentic Appalachian experience filled with heritage, creativity, and community spirit!

Info

Downtown Waynesville Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian True Heritage Festival - 2025-05-03 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian True Heritage Festival - 2025-05-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian True Heritage Festival - 2025-05-03 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian True Heritage Festival - 2025-05-03 10:00:00 ical