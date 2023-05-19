Appalachian Trail Days Festival

× Expand Town of Damascus, Virginia The infamous Trail Days Hiker Parade and watergun fight in downtown Damascus

Trail Days is the biggest event of the year in Damascus! Each year in May, the town swells to an estimated 20,000 people for a celebration of the Appalachian Trail and hiker culture. You can expect a massive reunion of thru-hikers past and present, over a hundred vendors with handmade goods and some of the best outdoor gear in the industry, and a packed schedule of live music and events. Trail Days is the 2023 winner of Best Family Friendly Festival by the readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.