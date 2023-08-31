Appalachian Toyota Roundup

× Expand Adventure Anderson

The Appalachian Toyota Round-Up is the largest annual gathering of Toyota off-road enthusiasts on the east coast. This annual event is held every Labor Day weekend at Windrock Park, the world’s largest privately owned OHV area. This family friendly event is the perfect opportunity to meet other off roaders from around the country while enjoying the mountains of East Tennessee. The event hosts nightly gatherings, catered food, live music, door ad raffle prizes and organized trail rides for all skill levels. This is an event you don’t want to miss.