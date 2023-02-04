Appalachian Farm Expo 2023

Bristol Motor Speedway 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Farm Expo is back again – for farmers, gardeners, and those who love farming and gardening (whether you’re a farmer or whether you’re not!).  Farm Expo 2023 will once again delight families from across our region, with great farming and gardening products, live music, food, a petting zoo, demonstrations, face painting, the Farmer of the year award, and much more.

