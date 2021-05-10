Appalachian Experience: Hunting Edible/Medicinal Mushrooms (online)

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center Chicken of the Woods

An overview, with some virtual show-and-tell, about hunting, identifying, and preparing edible mushrooms in Appalachia.

Hunting morels in the spring is a common tradition for many in our region, and a handful of other choice edible wild mushrooms are gaining in popularity. Few seem to be aware however that there are truly dozens of varieties of edible and/or medicinal mushrooms that grow throughout the year here in the Appalachian mountains. This talk will provide an overview, with some virtual show-and-tell, about hunting, identifying, and preparing some of the more common edible/medicinal species, with attention to potentially dangerous look-alikes.