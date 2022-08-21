Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Lost in Plain Sight Lecture/Recital and Discussion with Dr. Rosi Song

× Expand Provided by Appalachian Chamber Music Festival Join Appalachian Chamber Music Festival artists and Dr. Rosi Song for a special lecture/recital and discussion on the use of folk music related to the life and influences of Gaspar Cassado.

ACMF Artists are joined by Dr. Rosi Song (Durham University, UK) to explore the fascinating life of cellist-composer Gaspar Cassado through his musical influences. Originally from the Catalonia region of Spain, Cassado was the protege of the great cellist, Pablo Casals, and studied composition with Maurice Ravel at the turn of the century in Paris. Having lived through two world wars, Spanish fascism and more, his life and music is a fascinating reflection of this year’s festival themes of illuminating the roots of folk music in classical forms. Event sponsored by an IMPACT Grant awarded by Durham University, England in partnership with Shepherd University.

Event hosted in Shipley Recital Hall located in the Frank Art Center at Shepherd University.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival’s second season will occur August 15 - 28, 2022. Join us to celebrate the history, nature, and culture of this region through the power of meaningful, intimate, relatable and thought-provoking chamber music performances. Based in Harpers Ferry, WV, concerts will be hosted in venues throughout the eastern panhandle and northern Virginia region, bringing high quality and accessible chamber music experiences to your backyard! For more information about our music performances, educational programming, and bluegrass workshop, visit our website at www.appalachianchamber.org.