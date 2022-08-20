Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Folk Roots

× Expand Provided by Appalachian Chamber Music Festival Join Appalachian Chamber Music Festival artists for a 2022 festival event at Franklin Park Arts Center

ACMF is delighted to be continuing our partnership with the Franklin Park Arts Center this season. Join us for a full-length concert performance with some of the most celebrated works of chamber music, which also explore the essence of folk and traditional elements and influences. Works by Ravel, Brahms, Ukrainian composer Valentyn Silvestrov, Widmann and more.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival’s second season will occur August 15 - 28, 2022. Join us to celebrate the history, nature, and culture of this region through the power of meaningful, intimate, relatable and thought-provoking chamber music performances. Based in Harpers Ferry, WV, concerts will be hosted in venues throughout the eastern panhandle and northern Virginia region, bringing high quality and accessible chamber music experiences to your backyard! For more information about our music performances, educational programming, and bluegrass workshop, visit our website at www.appalachianchamber.org.