Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Bluegrass Workshop with Dave Asti

Join Dave Asti, multi-instrumental bluegrass musician, for this special workshop offered as part of the 2022 Appalachian Chamber Music Festival

Award winning bluegrass musician Dave Asti leads an enlightening workshop teaching the basics of bluegrass and Old-Time Appalachia styles. Bring your instrument and jam, or feel free to watch and learn. Space is limited so reserve your spot now. Open to all ages and levels and well as spectators.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival’s second season will occur August 15 - 28, 2022. Join us to celebrate the history, nature, and culture of this region through the power of meaningful, intimate, relatable and thought-provoking chamber music performances. Based in Harpers Ferry, WV, concerts will be hosted in venues throughout the eastern panhandle and northern Virginia region, bringing high quality and accessible chamber music experiences to your backyard! For more information about our music performances, educational programming, and bluegrass workshop, visit our website at www.appalachianchamber.org.