The 2020 Appalachian Brew, Stew, & Que Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!

Admission: $40 at the gate or $35 online.

25 breweries. Unlimited tasting! Souvenir glass, music, and vendors!

Shuttle services to the campgrounds and hotels will be available.

Sponsored by Towns County Tourism