Appalachian Brew, Stew & Que Festival
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
The 2020 Appalachian Brew, Stew, & Que Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!
Admission: $40 at the gate or $35 online.
25 breweries. Unlimited tasting! Souvenir glass, music, and vendors!
Shuttle services to the campgrounds and hotels will be available.
Sponsored by Towns County Tourism
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor