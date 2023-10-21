Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
The 2023 Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!
The Details:
Saturday, October 21, 11am-5pm
60+ Breweries
- Unlimited Tasting
- Souvenir Glass
Music and Vendors
New for 2023 - Beer Garden - a relaxed area to enjoy the festival!
Admission:
- Early Bird - $40 (until June 1st)
- Advanced Tickets- $50 (June 2nd - October 20th)
- Gate Admission - $55 (October 21st)
*Tickets should only be purchased directly through our website. Be aware of 3rd party resellers.
** Only small and/or clear bags are allowed