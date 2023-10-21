× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

The 2023 Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!

The Details:

Saturday, October 21, 11am-5pm

60+ Breweries

Unlimited Tasting

Souvenir Glass

Music and Vendors

New for 2023 - Beer Garden - a relaxed area to enjoy the festival!

Admission:

Early Bird - $40 (until June 1st)

(until June 1st) Advanced Tickets- $50 (June 2nd - October 20th)

(June 2nd - October 20th) Gate Admission - $55 (October 21st)

*Tickets should only be purchased directly through our website. Be aware of 3rd party resellers.

** Only small and/or clear bags are allowed