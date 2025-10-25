× Expand Courtesy Appalachian Brew and Music Festival

The 2025 Appalachian Brew & Music Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts and crafts, and lots of Appalachian and Americana music!

60+ Breweries

Unlimited Tasting

Souvenir Glass

Music and Vendors

Enjoy a Beer Garden - a relaxed area to enjoy the festival!

Admission

Early Bird - $45 (until June 1st)

Advanced Tickets - $55 (June 2nd - October 24th)

Gate Admission - $60 (October 25th)

Tickets include a souvenir glass and tastings at 70+ breweries. You also have access to food and craft vendors, live music, and garden tours! Shuttle services will be provided from the local campgrounds and hotels.