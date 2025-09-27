× Expand Southern Appalachian Historical Association 2025 Event Template Autumn Market - 1 2025 Appalachian Autumn Market & Fall Festival

Join Us for a Day of Autumn Delight at the Appalachian Autumn Market & Fall Festival!

📅 Date: September 27, 2025

🕐 Time: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

📍 Location: 591 Horn in the West Dr., Boone, NC 28607

Step into the beauty of fall at our Appalachian Autumn Market & Fall Festival! This family-friendly event, free to the public, offers a wonderful array of activities and experiences for all ages.

🍏 Apple Butter Making & 18th-Century Demonstrations: Take a walk through history and learn about the rich traditions of the past with live demonstrations of apple butter making and demonstrations like weaving, spinning, blacksmithing, and more!

🎨 Maker and Food Vendors: Explore a marketplace of creativity and flavor with local artisans showcasing their crafts and delectable treats. It's the perfect opportunity to discover unique treasures and savor delicious bites! Get ahead on your holiday shopping!

🎶 Live Music and Storytelling: Enjoy local and traditional Appalachian musicians and storytellers live and in-person! Mary Greene, Orville Hicks, Diandra Patterson, and more!

🪓 Hatchet Throwing (Paid Activity): Test your aim and have a blast with our hatchet-throwing activity. Suitable for ages 14+. It's a fun and exciting way for older kids to burn off energy and challenge their skills. And of course, it's just plain fun for adults!

🎃 Pumpkin Painting (Paid Activity): Unleash your inner artist and transform pumpkins into works of art at our painting station. A wonderful activity for all ages!

👻 Kid's Costume Contest (Paid Activity): Dress to impress and participate in our costume contest! Prizes await the most creative and spooktacular outfits.

🐾 Pet Costume Contest (Paid Activity): Don't forget your furry friends! Show off their best costumes and compete for fantastic prizes in our pet costume contest. Win a $50 Mast General Store gift card!

And SO MUCH MORE Fall Goodness! Mark your calendar for a day filled with autumnal magic, laughter, and community spirit. The Appalachian Autumn Market & Fall Festival is an experience you won't want to miss!

🌟 Admission: Free to the Public

For questions, contact us at horninthewesthickoryridge@gmail.com.