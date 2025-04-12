× Expand The Yew Mountain Center FB post image - 1 Appalachian Spring!

Wildflowers & Ramp Walk, Trivia, and Dinner

Immerse yourself in the beauty of spring and the awakening forest herbs with our educational Wildflowers & Ramp Walk. Enjoy Ramps at our Appalachian Spring Dinner and hear from Forest Farm Coordinator Will Lewis about their sustainable cultivation. Then, test your knowledge with others during our fun trivia challenge!

3 PM - Wildflowers & Ramp Walk - donations appreciated

5 PM - Appalachian Spring Dinner - Adults $20 - Children $10

6 PM - Trivia - donations appreciated

Multiple activities … Join us anytime!

Where will you be?

You will be joining us at the Yew Mountain Center, a 500-acre Botanical Sanctuary. Our mission is to provide programs that explore Appalachian ecology, culture, and the arts while promoting personal and community wellness. We are the home of the West Virginia Forest Farming Initiative and a stop on the Mountain Medicine Trail. Your patronage supports our educational programs and land stewardship. Thank you!

This is a family-friendly event, and all ages are welcome!

Date: April 12, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event: Appalachia Spring!

Location: The Yew Mountain Center

Address: 9494 Lobelia Rd, Hillsboro, WV