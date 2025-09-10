× Expand Antlers & Acorns: The Boone Songwriters Festival

The best, those who have written the hits, the songs you know, will come to the town where Doc Watson never leaves the corner of King and Depot, where if you listen, really listen, you can hear him play.

Antlers & Acorns, The Boone Songwriters Festival brings together the wordsmiths, the storytellers. The town itself is the venue, the bars and restaurants, cafes, and theatre the stage. Fans of words and music will walk the streets from one welcoming door to the next to hear their favorite singer/songwriter tell the stories of their songs, where they came from, where they went. It’s an intimate encounter, a weekend in the mountains, a walk in the woods.

​From Wednesday Night’s Welcome Party at Booneshine Brewery, to Thursday’s matinee of The Antlers & Acorns Show, Darrell Scott with Ben Danaher on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday’s six great restaurant venues presenting “ Songwriters In the Wild” in Downtown Boone, to the Special Events for VIPs only with Jaimee Harris and Leslie Mendelson, Mary Gauthier with Jess Klein, a matinee with Ordinary Elephant, John Moreland with Mando Saenz tourists will discover, students will learn, and locals will be reminded why the Blue Ridge Mountains are a sacred place, a source of inspiration, a home for creativity.

They’ll stop for ice cream and a barrel full of candy at Mast General Store, dine in our impressive restaurants, and shop in the stores found only in Boone. Hotels will be filled right before leaf season when the town is still surrounded in greens and blues and sweaters are needed when the sun dips below the ridge line.

And the stories and songs will sing the trees to sleep for the winter.

The festival has both free and ticketed events.

