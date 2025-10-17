Anthem GO Outside Festival

Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us October 17-19, 2025, in Virginia’s Blue Ridge for three days packed with pro-athletes, races, group runs & rides, outdoor activities, live music, beer and more. 

Anthem GO Fest is all about living your best outdoor life, not just during the festival but all year long. Come to GO Fest to connect with like-minded friends and discover clubs and opportunities to stay active year-long. All you have to do is Wander. Explore. Discover.

Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
