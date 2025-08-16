Annual Tomato Festival

Downtown Fairmont WV Monroe & Adams St, Fairmont, West Virginia 26554

Fairmont, West Virginia, is home of the county-wide tomato tasting contest! Local growers are encouraged to enter their tomatoes into the contest for a chance to win ribbons, cash prizes, and the title of Best Tomato!

The Marion County Master Gardeners and Main Street Fairmont have partnered together to bring you the Annual Tomato Festival August 16, 2025, in Fairmont, West Virginia!

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
