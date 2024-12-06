Annual Holiday Sip & Shop

× Expand Ryan Theede Photography Legacy Boards Backgammon

This holiday season, share the joy of handmade gifts while supporting our American makers during Grovewood Gallery’s Holiday Sip & Shop on December 6-7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, customers can pick up unique gallery items at a 10% discount (excludes wind sculptures), enjoy local artist demonstrations, and indulge in complimentary wine and warm cider.