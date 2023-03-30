Andy Warhol Times Two at the Upcountry History Museum

× Expand “Works By Warhol” Graphic Created By Upcountry History Museum Though distinctly different, both “Works By Warhol” and “Andy Warhol: Endangered Species” bring the recognizable flair that this influential 20th-century artist introduced as a leading member of the 1960s American Pop Art movement.

Yes, it’s true – two Andy Warhol exhibitions are bringing together an extraordinary encounter with history, art, and culture at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, SC!

Both “Works By Warhol” and “Andy Warhol: Endangered Species” feature the recognizable “Warhol” flair of vibrant colors, style, and subject matter readily identifiable as work by this Pop Art icon.

The Museum is also proud to be one of only three museums in the United States selected by the Art Bridges Foundation in Bentonville, Arkansas, to host the “Andy Warhol: Endangered Species” exhibition project. In addition, the Museum, with support from Art Bridges Foundation, has the distinction of being the first to introduce this bilingual exhibition with tactile reproduction images and braille information labels to make the exhibit accessible to people with visual impairments.

“Works By Warhol” features 35 iconic masterworks dating from 1968 through his last series in 1986 and showcasing a broad cross-section of varied examples from his storied career. On loan from The Cochran Collection in LaGrange, Georgia, this exhibition explores Warhol’s responses to major moments in U.S. history, such as John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Neil Armstrong’s moon landing, the perception of Native Americans in the aftermath of the U.S. Bicentennial, as well as the “Myths” series which highlights his fascination with Hollywood imagery. It will be on display through May 7, 2023.

Created in 1983, the “Andy Warhol: Endangered Species” series features 10 animals recognized in the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Using bold pop colors and outlines, he was able to portray the animals as larger than life and help raise awareness about these endangered species. He made 150 editions of the set of 10 screen prints, donating 100 of these prints to wildlife conservation organizations with the intention that they be auctioned to raise funds for preservation efforts. This exhibition highlights Warhol’s use of art as a tool for activism, as well as concern for how we all share the planet and the responsibility to care for it. It will be on display through April 30, 2023.

“Andy Warhol: Endangered Species” is organized by Art Bridges with works drawn from the collection of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The Upcountry History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Closed on Monday.