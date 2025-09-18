American Whitewater's Gauley Fest

Join us in Summersville, WV, for Gauley Fest, September 18- 21, 2025 --American Whitewater's biggest public outreach event on the schedule for 2025!

All proceeds from the festival support American Whitewater's river conservation and access work throughout the nation. Started in 1983 to celebrate the derailment of a hydro-electric project that would have disrupted the flows on the Gauley River, Gauley Fest has grown to become the largest paddling festival in the world.

The festival is a showcase for American Whitewater and the top whitewater vendors in the boating community. The festival will feature live entertainment, a whitewater marketplace, raffle, and a silent auction where you can pick up some awesome outdoor gear. Come out and join us for a weekend of great paddling, exciting camaraderie, live entertainment, killer boat raffles, and the infamous silent auction.

More Gauley Fest 2025 details coming soon!