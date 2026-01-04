× Expand American Conservation Film Festival

Plan now to join us March 13-15, 2026, for a weekend filled with 26 powerful stories and perspectives from filmmakers and conservationists across the globe.

From the arctic tundra of Svalbard to the American prairies of Montana, this year’s lineup will carry you across continents and ecosystems, revealing the extraordinary places and people fighting to protect the natural world.

Experience these stories as they were meant to be seen —on the big screen (with open captioning) surrounded by a community of passionate and curious individuals.

Engage with filmmakers and hear from special guest speakers, gaining behind-the-scenes insights and expertise.

All conveniently located at the Frank Arts Center on the campus of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV with FREE and easy parking.

