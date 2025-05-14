America the Beautiful on Full Display at Upcountry History Museum

× Expand Photo By Clyde Butcher See America’s natural landscapes captured in breathtaking detail through the lens of acclaimed photographer Clyde Butcher and be transported to countless diverse places of wilderness and beauty found in the public lands dedicated to the enjoyment and inspiration of this and future generations.

Visitors will be transported to treasured landscapes across the country in “Clyde Butcher’s America the Beautiful,” a photography exhibition now on display at the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate.

Each of the 43 large-scale photographs of sites from the Redwood forests to the Gulfstream waters and beyond showcase countless diverse places of wilderness and beauty found in the public natural lands dedicated to the enjoyment and inspiration of this and future generations.

Renowned for his talent, technique, and artistic vision, Clyde Butcher has established himself as one of the premier photographers in the world, devoting himself as much to the process of taking pictures as to finding the places to chronicle on film. Still using an 8 x 10 wooden large-format view camera from the 1940s and loading only black and white film, Butcher creates an extraordinary depth of field through a synthesis of wide-angled lenses and a small lens opening. The large negatives from this kind of camera, combined with orange and blue filters and a longer-than-average exposure time, allow for clarity and incredible detail within his compositions, all of which give viewers a first-hand perspective to the beauty of each site.

“I photograph in black and white so people see the whole environment without the distraction of color,” said Butcher. “My hope is to educate…to let people know our land is a special place, and to inspire others to work together to save nature’s places of spiritual sanctuary for future generations.”

This unmatched range of photographs features a stunning collection of Butcher’s best work from his illustrious 50-year career, a career that has led him to some of America’s most stunning and precious natural landscapes while highlighting his passion for preserving these spaces for generations to come.

Visitors will also be able to see what Butcher sees as they can stand behind one of his wooden large-format view cameras which is included in the exhibition. “Clyde Butcher’s America the Beautiful” is on exhibit through May 25, 2025.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.