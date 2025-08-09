Altrusa Club of Waynesville Benefit Concert featuring the Lonesome River Band and Jeff Little Trio

× Expand Altrusa of Waynesville4p73 Altrusa Club of Waynesville Benefit Concert Poster

Concert featuring the Lonesome River Band with opening by the Jeff Little Trio. Gates open at 5:00 PM. The concert begins at 6:30 PM: food trucks, beer, and wine. Proceeds will benefit the Altrusa Scholarship Fund, benefitting Haywood County students and Altrusa Community programs. Tickets $30. available www.AltrusaofWaynesville.org/concert. $35. day of the event.