Altrusa Club of Waynesville Benefit Concert featuring the Lonesome River Band and Jeff Little Trio

to

Maggie Valley Festival Grounds 3374 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751

Concert featuring the Lonesome River Band with opening by the Jeff Little Trio. Gates open at 5:00 PM. The concert begins at 6:30 PM: food trucks, beer, and wine. Proceeds will benefit the Altrusa Scholarship Fund, benefitting Haywood County students and Altrusa Community programs. Tickets $30. available www.AltrusaofWaynesville.org/concert. $35. day of the event.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
