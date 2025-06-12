× Expand Courtesy Almost Heaven BBQ Bash

Come celebrate our 10th Anniversary Almost Heaven BBQ Bash June 12-14, 2025, at Jawbone Park in downtown Buckhannon, WV. This special celebration will feature some of the top rated KCBS teams in the US preparing chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket for judging, artists & crafters, live entertainment, delicious BBQ and a variety of other food vendors, family activities, and much more!

We're excited to host the "Dino-Roar" tour with three free shows for the whole family on both Friday and Saturday -- a hit with kids of all ages. All attendees get a free chance to win great prizes with hourly prize drawings (one for adults and one for children) with additional tickets available for purchase. More exciting new activities to be announced soon!