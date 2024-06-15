Allegheny Mountain Dinner Train

Western Maryland Scenic Railroad 13 Canal St Second Floor, Maryland 21502

Climb aboard vintage dining cars for an evening of great food and scenic views!

Dining Class guests enjoy a 3-course meal consisting of salad, a choice of entrée, and a signature dessert of Chef’s choice.

Guests can also enjoy full bar service and non-alcoholic beverages on board the train.

Food & Drink
3017594400
