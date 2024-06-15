Allegheny Mountain Dinner Train
to
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad 13 Canal St Second Floor, Maryland 21502
×
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad
Scenic Train ride in the Allegheny Mountains
Climb aboard vintage dining cars for an evening of great food and scenic views!
Dining Class guests enjoy a 3-course meal consisting of salad, a choice of entrée, and a signature dessert of Chef’s choice.
Guests can also enjoy full bar service and non-alcoholic beverages on board the train.
Info
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad 13 Canal St Second Floor, Maryland 21502
Food & Drink