Alleghany Quilters Guild - Annual Quilt Show

to

Alleghany Fairgrounds 1585 U.S 21 North, Sparta, North Carolina 28675

A two-day showing of the skills and talents of local quilters. Canceled for 2 years due to COVID, this will be the 25th Annual Show in the 27 years of the Guild's history. Several categories and a Featured Quilter along with this year's Raffle Quilt will be on display.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
7276414925
