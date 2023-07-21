Alleghany Quilters Guild - Annual Quilt Show
to
Alleghany Fairgrounds 1585 U.S 21 North, Sparta, North Carolina 28675
Jann Boggs, President
Alleghany Quilters Guild Show Banner displaying blocks from previous Raffle Quilts.
A two-day showing of the skills and talents of local quilters. Canceled for 2 years due to COVID, this will be the 25th Annual Show in the 27 years of the Guild's history. Several categories and a Featured Quilter along with this year's Raffle Quilt will be on display.
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs