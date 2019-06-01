Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day & Railway Festival is a celebration of the heritage of the Alleghany Highlands, our Railway History, and a chance to honor our Veterans this year. Continuous entertainment in story and song, food from around the globe and our own backyard, a quilt bed-turning, demonstrations, vendors and displays that entertain, educate and enchant. The Festival takes place in downtown Clifton Forge, at the beautifully restored Historic Masonic Theatre, Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center, the Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge Public Library, Clifton Forge School of the Arts, and don’t miss our quilt pew display at Clifton Forge Presbyterian Church. Travel down the road a block and find more music, food, demonstrations, vendors and displays at the C&O Heritage Center. A day full of fun, food, and history–Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day & Railway Festival Day.