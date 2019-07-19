Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention
Alleghany County Fairgrounds 1375 US HWY 21 North, Sparta, North Carolina 28675
Musicians come for friendly competition, camaraderie, and to show and hone their skills. Others come to see and hear the contest, scout around the fairgrounds for hot jam sessions, kick up their heels, see their friends and neighbors, and sample the fare of a variety of vendors.
Info
