Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention

Alleghany County Fairgrounds 1375 US HWY 21 North, Sparta, North Carolina 28675

Musicians come for friendly competition, camaraderie, and to show and hone their skills. Others come to see and hear the contest, scout around the fairgrounds for hot jam sessions, kick up their heels, see their friends and neighbors, and sample the fare of a variety of vendors.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
3363725473
