× Expand Courtesy Alderson Strawberry Festival

Alderson Main Street and Sunset Berry Farm invite you to eat, play, shop and more when you bring the whole family out and enjoy a day of family friendly fun at the Alderson Strawberry Festival! Festivities abound with an endless array of strawberry-themed entrees, locally crafted goods, live music, fun activities and a "Market and More on Memorial Bridge." What a "berry" awesome way to spend a Saturday afternoon! See you there!

Activities being planned in town include:

Market and Food on Memorial Bridge

Pony Rides

Yard Sales Throughout Town

Fun on the Sunset Berry Farm will include: