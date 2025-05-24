Alderson Strawberry Festival
to
Alderson Town of Alderson, West Virginia 24940
Courtesy Alderson Strawberry Festival
Alderson Main Street and Sunset Berry Farm invite you to eat, play, shop and more when you bring the whole family out and enjoy a day of family friendly fun at the Alderson Strawberry Festival! Festivities abound with an endless array of strawberry-themed entrees, locally crafted goods, live music, fun activities and a "Market and More on Memorial Bridge." What a "berry" awesome way to spend a Saturday afternoon! See you there!
Activities being planned in town include:
- Market and Food on Memorial Bridge
- Pony Rides
- Yard Sales Throughout Town
Fun on the Sunset Berry Farm will include:
- Bounce Pad
- Tractor-Pulled Rides
- Enchanted Forest Scavenger Hunt
- Face Painting
- Field Games
- Pick Your Own Strawberries
- And more!