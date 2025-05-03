Airing of the Quilts

Dillsboro Dillsboro, North Carolina

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Appalachian Women's Museum at Monteith Park

100 West Hometown Place

11 am - 3 pm

Airing of the quilts is a mountain tradition where women would take family quilts off the beds and hang them in the spring sunshine to freshen. Enjoy the beautiful display of quilts from quilters and quilt collectors. There will also be the popular fabric scrap exchange, a quilt pattern and book exchange, raffle and music.

